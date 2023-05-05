Christina Ricci Shimmers in Ulla Johnson Dress & Booties on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Christina Ricci stopped by the “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday to talk about “Yellowjackets.”

In the interview, the actress expressed her enthusiasm for her role in the popular drama series and admitted that she was pleasantly surprised by its success. She shared that even her 8-year-old son is a big fan of the show, having developed his own theories about the plot.

Christina Ricci attends The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 5 CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The “Wednesday” star wore Ulla Johnson’s Marte dress. The dress has shimmering lurex thread woven throughout and comes with delicately shaped short sleeves, pintucks on the bodice and a flowing high-low skirt.

Ricci paired the frock with pointy booties in a shiny texture. Pointy boots have been a significant fashion trend in certain cultures for decades. They are considered a symbol of style and luxury.

Later on, comedian Ms. Pat also stopped by the show to chat with Jennifer Hudson. She humorously mentions that her 30-year marriage might be boring, but that she wouldn’t trade her husband for anything in the world. As the star of “The Ms. Pat Show,” she talked about the inspiration behind removing her wig on the show and how it was a liberating experience for her.

Ms. Pat attends The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 5 CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

For the occasion, she wore a color-blocked outfit that included a black and white blazer that she layered on top of a neon top. On her feet, she slipped on Gucci women’s GG sandals from Italy featuring mesh adorned with GG crystals, tonal leather accents, and a square toe. The sandals have a mid-heel, a leather sole, and a 3-inch heel height, making them perfect for dressing up or down.

