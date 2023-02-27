Chrissy Teigen Enjoys Family Weekend in Slouchy Cardigan & Thigh-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen was sleekly dressed for quality time with her family this week.

Teigen posed in a new photo dump on Instagram, demonstrating a sleek transitional style with versatile pieces. The Cravings founder‘s main outfit featured a dark gray knit cardigan loosely layered over a black sleeveless minidress. Simply accentuated by stylist Alana Van Deraa with thin gold hoop earrings, Teigen’s weekend outfit was finished with black leather thigh-high boots with sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels.

“weekend wrap – @eatatchain, dave and butt hurts (as miles says), home,” Teigen captioned her post.

However, this wasn’t Teigen’s one ensemble from the weekend. In other photos with husband John Legend and their children Miles, Luna and Esti, the “Cravings” cookbook author also donned a casual ensemble: a black sports bra and striped collared shirt, simply paired with a black baseball cap. The family moment followed another for Teigen last week, when she spent the day out with her kids in a brown polka-dot shirt dress and black leather folder Western boots.

For footwear, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

