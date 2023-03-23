Chrissy Teigen Elevates All-Black Style With Bralette Top & Pointy Boots

Chrissy Teigen was out and about trying a Korean corn dog for the first time and sharing the experience on Instagram this Wednesday. She did so in a stylish way.

The mommy mogul dressed up in a sleek all-black getup. On top, she donned a cropped bralette that she wore underneath a longline duster. She coordinated the dark pieces with a high-waist midi skirt complete with a high slit.

For accessories, she opted for a cool approach by selecting a Saint Laurent baseball cap in bouclé tweed wool embossed with the SL signature. Keeping with the off-duty vibe, she went without makeup.

On her feet, she kicked back in black pointy boots with a leather finish. As evidenced on runways and sidewalks, this style has been a must-have since the 2000s. This pair has leather uppers and classic stiletto heels, hoisting her look by at least 5 inches. Pointy boots can be a bold and daring addition to an outfit, adding an edge and a sense of uniqueness that other types of footwear may lack. Pointy boots can be especially striking when paired with outfits that are otherwise quite simple or plain, as they draw the eye and add a touch of drama.

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street Style Moments Over the Years