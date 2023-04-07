Chrissy Teigen Poses in Celine Trench Coat & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Chrissy Teigen is high-fiving herself for pulling off another stylish ensemble.

The model layered a velvety red Celine trench coat with long floral gloves from Dries Van Noten. Her honey-blond tresses were styled freely while her makeup remained classic yet moody.

For footwear, she donned leather boots that rose above her knees. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Thigh-high boots have become a trendy fashion staple in recent years. From Alexander Wang to Amina Muaddi, footwear brands have likened this silhouette in more ways than one.

Known for her effortlessly chic and bold fashion choices, Teigen is a style influencer who likes to experiment with different styles and trends. She often incorporates statement pieces like oversized blazers, leather jackets, and thigh-high boots into her outfits, along with feminine dresses, cropped tops, and high-waisted jeans paired with casual sneakers or sandals. Teigen’s fashion sense is characterized by bright colors and playful prints, and she seamlessly blends edgy and sophisticated styles.

Whether it’s a fitted dress or a matching set, Teigen always brings a head-turning ensemble to any occasion, often completing her looks with statement footwear from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be seen sporting sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

