Chrishell Stause Pops in Lavender Martini Dress & Holographic Femme LA Stiletto Mules

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause brought a pop of purple to Los Angeles this week — with sleek heels to match.

The media personality was spotted strolling in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, dressed in head-to-toe lavender. For the occasion, Stause donned a thin knit long-sleeved dress with a ribbed hem, neckline and cuffs. Coating the piece were sparkling iridescent crystals, shaped in a series of martini embellishments divided by a diamond pattern. The whimsical piece was paired with a matching quilted shoulder bag with gold link accents for a monochrome finish.

Chrishell Stause strolls in West Hollywood, Calif. om Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

For footwear, Stause slipped into a pair of slick heels by Femme LA — the brand also responsible for Beyoncé’s ankle-wrapped sandals worn while accepting her historic TKth Grammy Award earlier this month. Stause’s style, the brand’s $189 Azúcar mules, featured vegan lavender pointed-toe soles topped by glossy PVC slip-on straps. A set of thin silver stiletto heels totaling 4.05 inches in height completed the set with a gleaming finish, giving the “Under Construction” author a sleek height boost that played off of her outfit’s whimsical colors and shiny accents.

Femme LA’s Azucar mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, and Jessica Simpson.

