Chrishell Stause Sees Stripes in Pinstriped Bandeau & Clear-Heeled Wedges in Australia

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause brought a sleek take to pantsuit style while having a day out this week.

The media personality posed at the Pt. Leo Estate winery’s sculpture park in Australia on Instagram, wearing a pinstriped ensemble. Her two-piece outfit by Jgr & Stn (Jagger & Stone) featured the brand’s $40 charcoal gray Bella bandeau top and $120 wide-leg Bella trousers, each printed with thin blue stripes.

Stause paired the set with dark sunglasses and a black shoulder bag for a neutral finish, allowing the patterns to take center stage.

For footwear, the “Under Construction” author appeared to slip into a set of square-toed sandals. Her square-toed set appeared to feature a metallic silver tone in an open-toed silhouette, complete with clear triangular wedge heels. The set brought a slick finish to Stause’s outfit while remaining whimsical and ideal for warmer weather.

Though the pair itself could not be determined, they certainly proved Stause’s adeptness at shopping of-the-moment trends; clear-heeled wedges have soared within the wedge comeback this spring, with new styles recently released by brands including Tony Bianco, Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

In October 2022, Stause attended White Fox’s “After Hours” party in a corseted top and miniskirt, paired with Aquazzura’s viral Sundance platform sandals in metallic silver leather.

Chrishell Stause attends White Fox’s After Hours party at Delilah in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, and Jessica Simpson.

