Chloë Grace Moretz Zips into Monogrammed Jacket and Miniskirt with Chic Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Chloë Grace Moretz brought chicly neutral style to the front row at Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show this week.

While arriving to the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea for the occasion on Friday night, Moretz posed in a two-toned outfit. The “Greta” actress‘ outfit featured a glossy black patent leather jacket embossed with Vuitton’s signature floral monogram, accented with a whimsically large side buckle. The piece was layered atop a simple white crop top, and paired with a matching monogrammed miniskirt with a wide front zipper for a sleek edge.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Moretz’s outfit was finished with thin gold earrings, as well as a monogrammed black, brown and tan Vuitton top-handled bag complete with a gleaming gold chain strap and minuscule stud detailing.

When it came to shoes, Moretz slipped on a pair of timeless boots to finish her outfit. The “Equalizer” actress’ style featured smooth black leather uppers with knee-high shafts, finished by faintly rounded toes. A set of thick angled finished the pair with a subtle height boost, giving Moretz further elevation while streamlining her outfit with its matching texture and neutral tone.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton hosted its pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Seoul, South Korea. The event featured creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest designs showcased on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the country’s Hangang River, with models including HoYeon Jung. Guests in attendance included Jaden and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Sunmi, Yuta and Chloe Grace Moretz.

