Chlöe Grace Gets Edgy in Belt-Printed Shorts Suit & Flower-Heeled Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 PFW Show

Chlöe Grace Moretz meant business at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, held this Monday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who’s been a muse and campaign star for the label since 2015, was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion alongside Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Emma Stone and Catherine Deneuve.

The “Peripheral” actress arrived to take in creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest Vuitton designs in Paris, wearing a sharp outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Her attire featured a pair of dark blue fitted knee-length shorts in lieu of classic suit trousers. For a modern approach, Moretz’s yellow-trimmed white leather blazer featured allover slit perforations, complete with large-scale prints of buckled leather straps and gold zippers in a nod to Vuitton’s leatherwork heritage.

Chlöe Grace Moretz attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Moretz’s ensemble was smoothly accessorized with sparkling gold hoop earrings, as well as a black leather version of the brand’s popular trunk-inspired Petit Malle clutch.

Chlöe Grace Moretz attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Moretz’s outfit was finished with a slick pair of Vuitton boots. The “Kick Ass” actress‘ style included smooth black leather uppers with rounded pointed toes, as well as zipped knee-high shafts with cream paneling. Vuitton’s signature light tan leather buckled straps accented the style as well, which was finished with black heels sculpted in the shape of flowers from the brand’s signature monogram. The set added a whimsically modern base to Moretz’s ensemble, while tapping into its practical and equestrian roots as well.

A closer look at Moretz’s Vuitton boots. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

