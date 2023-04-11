Chloe Cherry Gets Romantic in Dainty Corset Top With Platform Heels at ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Premiere

Chloe Cherry attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” yesterday.

For the occasion, Cherry wore a strappy structured black corset top with black lace trim and bow detailing. On bottom, the “Euphoria” star wore low-rise tailored black slacks with a flared hem.

Chloe Cherry attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

On the accessories front, Cherry wore gold jewelry including a charm bracelet, pendant necklaces and dainty rings. The model wore her mid-length blond hair parted down the middle and worn in simple voluminous waves.

On her feet, Cherry opted for a sleek addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black platform sandal heels that gave her look a sky-high boost. The pair featured thick block heels of 5 inches, rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy strappy construction that kept the shoes in place. The shoe style is a constant in Cherry’s shoe round-up.

Related Angela Bassett Bursts With Color in Faux Fur Shawl & Gilded Peep-Toe Heels for 'Champion' Opening Night Britney Spears Dances in Shorts & Platform Heels at Home Sofia Vergara Thinks Pink in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Matching Cargo Pants With Shiny Heels for Easter Dinner

A closer look at Chloe Cherry’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Chloe Cherry attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly, or single-toned sandals with block or stiletto heels from brands like Nodaleto. When off-duty, she mostly wears low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in shows for Blumarine and GCDS — plus LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week.

“Beau Is Afraid” is an upcoming horror comedy from Ari Aster the director of Hereditary and Midsommar. The film features a star-studded cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Armen Nahapetian among others. The film will be released on April 21.

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities styled platform heels at the 2021 Met Gala.