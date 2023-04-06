Chloe Bailey Soars in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels & Harness Bra Top for Wonderland

Chloe Bailey graced the cover of Wonderland’s latest issue.

The cover look saw Bailey standing before an array of blossoming flowers outfitted in a red Ferragamo top worn with latex shorts in a micro style from Honey Birdette. Another look saw the hitmaker clad in a white leather harness bra top by Zana Bayne worn with a Dion Lee miniskirt in a cream shade. The look was rounded out with a Zana Bayne choker and Jennifer Fisher hoops.

Reaching sky-high heights, a majority of Bailey’s looks came with the addition of pleaser heels that added major height to the “Swarm” actress’ look. Whether in white, red or black, each style featured platform soles, rand towering stiletto heels reaching at least 7 inches.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” was released on Friday, capitalizing on the ’90s R&B revival. The album has 14 previously released and brand new songs with features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.