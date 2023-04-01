Chloe Bailey Celebrates Solo Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ in White Body-Con Latex Dress and Clear Sandal Heels

Chloe Bailey attended her “In Pieces” album launch party on Thursday, March 30 in Los Angeles. To celebrate the launch of her new solo work, Bailey was outfitted in an all-white ensemble and partied with the likes of Bebe Rexha along with Willow and Jaden Smith.

Bailey’s outfit was comprised of a white mock-neck latex body-con maxi dress sans-sleeves with a shiny finish. The style was belted, defining the hitmaker’s silhouette, and worn with a plethora of silver and diamond-encrusted jewelry. Bailey’s hair was worn all gathered up into a ponytail in red twists.

On her feet, the “Treat Me” songstress opted for white sandal heels. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were squared off, making for a dainty but geometric construction. Undetectable clear straps ran across the top of Bailey’s feet and around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Bailey included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” released March 31, 2023 capitalizing on the ’90s R&B revival. The album has 14 previously released and brand new songs with features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

