Chloe Bailey Makes Dramatic Arrival in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Clear Heels at ‘Praise This’ Premiere

Chloe Bailey brought chic glamour to the “Praise This” premiere in Atlanta on Monday. The Grammy-nominated singer stars in the new film alongside Anjelika Washington, Tristan Mack Wilds, Quavo and Birgundi Baker. The musical comedy will be available to stream on Peacock on April 7.

Bailey looked stunning for the event held at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University. The “How Does It Feel” songstress was a show-stopper on the red carpet, appearing in a vibrant yellow dress. The strapless piece featured a mesh corseted bodice, a daring thigh-high slit and a long dramatic train that trailed behind her.

Chloe Bailey attends the “Praise This” World premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3, 2023, in Atlanta. CREDIT: WireImage

Adding a touch of elegance to the look, Bailey complemented her dress with a matching sash that she kept draped on her shoulders. As for accessories, the multi-hyphenate phenom added small square stud earrings, a diamond cross necklace and a few bangle bracelets. Bailey’s red locs cascaded on her shoulders and she rounded out the look with soft glam.

Completing the “Have Mercy” artist’s look was a pair of PVC pumps. The clear heels featured a pointy outsole and was set on a thin heel.

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Chloe Bailey attends the “Praise This” World premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3, 2023, in Atlanta. CREDIT: WireImage

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Swarm” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

“Praise This” follows a young woman who dreams of being a musical superstar and is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national competition.

