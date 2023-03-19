Chloe Bailey Sparkles in 6-Inch Bedazzled Platforms at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey brought sky-high glamour to Los Angeles while celebrating Jennifer Lopez’s JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s new drop with Revolve. The Beverly Hills event featured a starry guest list, with Lopez, Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Milian in attendance.

During the occasion on Saturday night, Bailey posed with sister Halle in a sparkling outfit. The “Mercy” singer’s ensemble featured a black blazer-style minidress, complete with pointed satin lapels and a tiered skirt crafted with layers of crystal-embellished fringe. Her outfit was cinched with a buckled black belt, and simply accessorized with a thin diamond necklace, stud earrings and a black leather Hermés Birkin handbag.

Chloe and Halle Bailey attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

When it came to shoes, Bailey strapped into a towering pair of new JLO platforms to finish her outfit. Her $180 Beverly style featured black uppers with thin buckled slingback and wraparound ankle straps, as well as clear PVC toe straps. Thick platform soles and 6-inch inverted heels covered in black crystals finished the pair with a glittering, disco-worthy base, giving Bailey’s ensemble a dramatic finish.

A closer look at Bailey’s sandals. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s Beverly platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

(L-R): Christina Milian, Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Chloe Bailey attend the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.

PHOTOS: Discover JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s first collection in the gallery.