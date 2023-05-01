Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes in 6-Inch Heels at New York Knicks Game for National Anthem Performance

Chloe Bailey was sharply dressed for the New York Knicks game on Saturday night. The occasion found the team facing Miami Heat, ultimately losing with a score of 101 to 108.

During the occasion on Saturday, Bailey sang the National Anthem while in attendance with stars including Jack Harlow, Joe Jonas and Emma Roberts, as seen on the team’s Instagram.

For the occasion, the “Mercy” singer wore a black leather vest with stitched breast pockets, complete with curling faux-fur trim along its sleeves and lapels. The piece was paired with a matching crop top and high-waisted pants for a monochrome finish.

Bailey’s attire was given a whimsical complement from a set of pink rimless sunglasses, as well as gleaming silver hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and crystal-lined gold bangle bracelet. Similar versatile styles have released this spring by labels including Laura Lombardi, Jennifer Fisher and Brilliant Earth.

When it came to shoes, Bailey elevated her outfit with a set of platform pumps. Her style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with pointed toes and closed counters, as well as thick front platform soles.

Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, its heels likely featured a stiletto shape totaling at least 6 inches in height for a slick boost of elevation.

Similar heel silhouettes have been trending this year for their height-boosting abilities and sleek heels, seen in new collections from brands including Kurt Geiger, Aldo and Valentino.

Bailey’s no stranger to a height-boosting heel herself, however, having been spotted earlier this April in a set of towering white Marc Jacobs platform boot with 6-inch heels.

Chloe Bailey out in New York City on April 19, 2023 via Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Instagram

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.

