Chloe Bailey Suits Up With Hidden Heels for Honorary Day Proclamation Ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta

Chloe Bailey attended a proclamation ceremony dedicated to her at Morehouse College yesterday in Atlanta, her home city. Bailey spoke to a crowd of students and received a plaque from the institution.

Chloe Bailey and Amir Shaw speak during the Chloe Bailey Day proclamation ceremony at Morehouse College on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Bailey went business-forward, donning a brown wool suit in a structural menswear-inspired look. The suit was comprised of an oversized blazer featuring wide lapels and a boxy silhouette worn with matching baggy trousers. Suits like Bailey’s are a closet staple in many celebrities’ closets for formal occasions from talkshow appearances to college visits.

Like Bailey’s application, suits on female stars usually take inspiration from their suited male counterparts, often featuring broad shoulders and a slouchy disposition. Suits offer the wearer a sharp and clean appearance, especially when paired with the right footwear and accessories.

Chloe Bailey speaks during the Chloe Bailey Day proclamation ceremony at Morehouse College on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. CREDIT: Getty Images

Speaking of accessories, the “For The Night” songstress sported a gold pin on the lapel of her suit worn with contrasting silver necklaces fastened to dazzling pendants. Bailey also wore a pair of large gold hoops that offered her look a high-shine touch. As for her hair, the “How Does It Feel” singer styled her tresses in a deep side part worn in lengthy bright red twists.

It’s likely the hitmaker donned a platform heel, a go-to for Bailey as of late. The footwear, if worn, offered the performer a walkable sky-high boost. Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices.

Chloe Bailey speaks during the Chloe Bailey Day proclamation ceremony at Morehouse College on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like strappy thong sandals and chunky sneakers from Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and other brands. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multihyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and on runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

