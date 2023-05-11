Chloe Bailey Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Crocodile Vest & Platform Sandals at Keke Palmer’s ‘Big Boss’ After Party

Chloe Bailey brought edgy style to Keke Palmer’s “Big Boss” after party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The event was held at The Grammy Museum and celebrated Palmer’s album and accompanying film, which will release on Friday.

Bailey was dressed in all-black attire for the occasion. The Grammy-nominated singer posed alongside Palmer in a shiny crocodile leather vest and a long-sleeve crop top. The “How Does It Feel” musician complemented the pieces with high-waist leather pants.

(L-R) Chloe Bailey and Keke Palmer attend the Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” album and film screening after-party at The Grammy Museum on May 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

To further elevate her ensemble, Bailey accessorized with square-tinted shades, a silver choker necklace, diamond stud earrings and a white handbag. As for glam, the “Swarm” star went with subtle makeup and let her locs cascade on her shoulder.

Giving her outfit a boost, Bailey slipped into a pair of platform sandals. The silhouette had a thick strap across the instep and a square outsole.

Palmer looked stunning at the event. The Emmy Award-winning actress donned a strapless blue bodycon dress and white pointed-toe pumps.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Praise This” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.