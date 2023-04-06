Chloe Bailey Performs ‘In Pieces’ in Red Hoodie Dress & Vinyl Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Chloe Bailey appeared on an episode of the “Today” show, which aired this morning on NBC. The “Have Mercy” songstress spoke about her role in the film “Praise This” and performed “In Pieces” from her new album of the same name.

For her performance, the “Treat Me” singer wore a lengthy hoodie dress in red.

For her performance, the “Swarm” star wore shiny vinyl thigh-high boots with prominent pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

The singer was also photographed today while arriving at the “Tamron Hall Show.” Bailey sported a bright red maxi-length dress with decorative ruching and lengthy billowing sleeves.

Chloe Bailey is seen at NBC Studios for the “Today” show on April 06, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

She completed the look with rustic jet-black knee-high cowboy boots with slouchy leather uppers and prominent pointed toes.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” was released on Friday, capitalizing on the ’90s R&B revival. The album has 14 previously released and brand new songs with features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

