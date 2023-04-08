Chloe Bailey Talks Debut Solo Album Wearing Hooded Dress and Sky-High Platforms on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chloe Bailey appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which aired Friday on NBC.

Bailey spoke about how Beyoncé inspired her to become a musician and shared the process behind releasing her debut solo album, “In Pieces.”

Chloe Bailey appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For her talk show appearance, the “Pray It Away” singer was outfitted in a gauzy white maxi dress that sat off the shoulder and featured a sheer hood and plunging neckline. The skirt of her dress was comprised of a ribbed opaque paneleling down the middle and see-through ruching panels on either side.

To give herself some serious height, Bailey donned a pair of matching white boots platform heels. The ultra-modern pair were a knee-high style and featured thick platform soles and silver metallic stiletto heels reaching at least 7 inches.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album, “In Pieces,” was released on Friday, capitalizing on the 1990s R&B revival. The album has 14 previously released and brand new songs, featuring contributions from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Chloe Bailey appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and other brands. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multihyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and on runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

