Chloe Bailey Pops in Lime Green Cutout Dress at Atlantis The Royal Opening in Dubai

Chloe Bailey brought a pop of color to the Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this week.

On Saturday, Bailey arrived for the hotel’s opening — including a concert from her mentor, Beyoncé — in a light green Tony Ward Couture dress. The silky lime green piece included a floor-length hem with a cape silhouette, accented by slit sleeves and a twisted ruched bodice that created asymmetric circular side cutouts. Styled by Timothy Luke Garcia, Bailey’s outfit was finished with a thin gold bangle, heart-shaped diamond bracelet and large rounded silver disc post earrings.

Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Aram Emirates on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

When it came to footwear, Bailey’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she slipped on a pair of matching or complementary pumps, heeled sandals or platforms — all styles she’s worn over the years on past red carpets.

Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Aram Emirates on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé’s Atlantis The Royal performance served as the opening of Atlantis The Royal, a new high-end luxury building located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, deemed the “most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.” The Royal includes numerous apartments, hotel rooms and suites totaling as high as 43 stories.

The moment notably marked Beyoncé’s first concert in over four years, which she was reportedly paid $24 million for. It also featured a star-studded guest list, including Ellen Pompeo, Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne and Chloe and Halle Bailey.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at Atlantis The Royal Hotel Dubai opening in the gallery.