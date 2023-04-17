Cher Updates Y2K Style in Biker Jacket & Puffer With Platform Boots at ‘Chevalier’ LA Screening

Cher brought Y2K style to the red carpet for a special screening of “Chevalier” on Sunday. The biographical drama of musician Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, which stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving and Lucy Boynton, will be released in theaters on April 21.

The Grammy Award-winning musician’s outfit featured a black, purple and white paneled leather jacket by H. Lorenze, which she zipped over a sheer-paneled black corset top. Paired with a set of swishing black trousers with sporty white stripes, her ensemble was complete with a light gray puffer jacket — which featured a black and white oval-shaped graphic on its bodice.

Cher attends the LA special screening of “Chevalier” at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi

When it came to footwear, Cher appeared to finish her outfit with a pair of black boots. Though the “Burlesque” star’s pair couldn’t be fully seen, it did feature smooth leather uppers with faintly rounded squared toes, as well as dark brown platform soles. The set’s heels were hidden beneath her trouser hems, though they likely featured a block silhouette or flat base ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height.

Cher’s shoe style is chameleonic, ranging from casual to glamorous. The “Believe” singer frequently wears black leather and suede boots in a range of heights and silhouettes, from ankle-length booties to over-the-knee platforms. In the past, she’s also worn wedges and platform-soled pumps both on and off the red carpet. Cher has also dipped her toes into the world of fashion collaborations, starring in Balmain’s Blaze handbag campaign, Ugg’s spring 2022 campaign and launching a Pride Month capsule collection with Versace.

