Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah.

Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black.

Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for ⁦@iamwesmoore⁩’s inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes. I didn’t notice until I was in Penn Station. ⁦@Oprah⁩ of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…! pic.twitter.com/DVe3XeYGM2 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 18, 2023

Of course, though it’s an easy mistake to make, Clinton’s fashion error didn’t go unnoticed — particularly by her sharp-eyed seatmate Oprah Winfrey, which the Variety Power of Women honoree noted in her caption.

“Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for ⁦@iamwesmoore’s inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes,” Clinton stated. “I didn’t notice until I was in Penn Station. ⁦@Oprah of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…!”

Ever the gracious fashionista, Oprah herself responded to Clinton’s Tweet in a chain, noting she “thought at first it was some crazy new fashion thing that I hadn’t heard of. I was thinking WHO designed this concept.” Clinton neatly wrapped up the online interaction — which has now gone viral — by thanking Winfrey for her kindness, a lesson we can all learn from when faced with an accidental dressing mistake.

Where shoes are concerned, Clinton regularly wears pointed-toe, peep-toe and rounded pumps in an array of sharp primary or tonal neutral colors, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, in the past, Clinton has even gone viral from her shoes’ worn-in state — a coincidence simply owed to the activist, producer and author’s fast-paced, busy schedule.

