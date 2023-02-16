Larroudé Dreams of Spring Break With Charlotte McKinney for New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Larroudé is taking a sunny trip to Miami for spring 2023 — and model Charlotte McKinney is along for the ride.

In the FNAA-winning brand’s new campaign, McKinney sports Marina Larroudé’s latest designs in Miami — complete with deep blue pools, pink lounges and plenty of greenery that screams “spring break getaway.” One shot finds the model posing on one of the aforementioned couches in chunky, vacation-ready platform sandals — the $375 Carmen, a thick-soled style with 5.7-inch near-wedge heels crafted from tightly woven raffia. Fittingly, the ankle-strapped shoe is paired with a pink one-piece bikini covered in a retro polka dot print, evoking optimistic fun in the sun.

Charlotte McKinney stars in Larroudé’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Another shot finds McKinney “waking up” in a foliage-trimmed outdoor lounge, wearing a draped white one-shouldered swimsuit with a sharp side cutout. What she’s waking up from is unclear, but one thing is: her shoes of choice for the occasion were Larroudé’s popular $315 Miso sandals, cast in a truly ’70s-worthy multicolored tiled print across its slip-on platform silhouette this season.

Charlotte McKinney stars in Larroudé’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Larroudé’s spring 2023 collection highlights the excitement of the season with optimistic new designs and colors. Highlighting its’ celebrity-beloved platform shoes, the label has updated its signature Dolly, Annie and Gio sandals in new palettes and textures including mirrored silver, smooth caramel brown and vibrant lemon-yellow leathers. The line also features new styles, including woven Ash flatforms, lace-up Goldie sandals, knotted Valerie platforms, buckled Milan sandals and Naomi wedges (fittingly named for Naomi Campbell herself) in a go-to palette of brown, black, white, gold and cream.

Larroudé’s Naomi wedges from its spring 2023 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

The line is further accented with detailing including miniature daisies, gold hardware, multicolored rainbow straps and ruffled raffia flowers, providing a burst of whimsical, playful flair. The bold collection, which you can shop now, retails from $275-$350 on Larroudé’s website.

PHOTOS: Discover Larroudé’s Spring 2023 Collection in the gallery.