Charlize Theron Embodies Bohemian Glamour in Fringed Dress & Lace Combat Boots at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Charlize Theron brought a cheeky edge to Dior’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week — with a stylish shoe, to boot. Theron arrived to the show in Paris to take in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest designs, alongside guests including Olivia Wilde, Jisoo, Gal Gadot and Maisie Williams.

The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble prominently featured a dramatic swishing dress, composed of a matte mini-length base overlaid with transparent cream silk. Bringing the dress added glamour was a top layer of sparkling champagne knit fabric, beginning in a geometric crocheted pattern at its neckline and transforming into a row of lengthy fringe at the waist.

Charlize Theron attends Dior’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For a chic twist, Theron opted to layer her bohemian dress with a black double-breasted overcoat and glossy black sunglasses. The “Atomic Blonde” star’s minimalist accessories for the occasion included thin gold earrings and a black quilted leather version of the brand’s new metal-handled 95.22 Lady handbag.

Charlize Theron attends Dior’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Theron nonchalantly completed her outfit with a set of dark gray combat boots. The actress’ $1,590 Urban-D style featured uppers paneled with rubber and rose-patterned lace, trimmed in white “Christian Dior Paris” lettering. The lace-up style, merging both utilitarian and romantic aesthetics, was complete with rounded toes and thick notched soles for an edgy base.

Dior’s Urban-D boots. CREDIT: Dior