Charli XCX Gets Glossy in Patent Leather Windbreaker & Louboutins at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation

Charli XCX showed her love for leather with a head-to-toe statement at Moncler Genius’ fall 2023 presentation during London Fashion Week. The event was attended by a range of stars, including XCX, Serena Williams, Pharrell and Ashley Graham.

On Monday, XCX arrived to the presentation in London. For the occasion, the “Crash” musician wore a black patent leather minidress in a silhouette mimicking an oversized windbreaker, complete with a high neckline and large silver upper zipper.

Accenting her long-sleeved outfit were black Prada Sport shield sunglasses and Courrèges’ black leather $790 Racer shoulder bag, giving the darkly sleek ensemble a futuristic effect.

When it came to footwear, XCX finished her outfit with a set of slick Christian Louboutin pumps. Her black patent leather pair — the $895 Hot Chick style — featured a slingback version of the designer’s standard “Hot Chick” silhouette, with its scalloped pair’s rounded counters replaced by an angled heel cutout. Completing the glossy set were sharp triangular toes, as well as thin 4-inch stiletto heels. XCX’s monochrome outfit, merging sophisticated and sporty aesthetics, also gained a pop of color from Louboutin’s signature bright red lacquered soles.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

