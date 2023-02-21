×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Charli XCX Gets Glossy in Patent Leather Windbreaker & Louboutins at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
chalri-xcx-moncler-genius
Moncler Genius LFW February 2023 Presentation – Arrivals
Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius
Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius
Moncler Genius LFW February 2023 Presentation – Arrivals
View Gallery 18 Images

Charli XCX showed her love for leather with a head-to-toe statement at Moncler Genius’ fall 2023 presentation during London Fashion Week. The event was attended by a range of stars, including XCX, Serena Williams, Pharrell and Ashley Graham.

On Monday, XCX arrived to the presentation in London. For the occasion, the “Crash” musician wore a black patent leather minidress in a silhouette mimicking an oversized windbreaker, complete with a high neckline and large silver upper zipper.

Charli XCX, Moncler Genius, Courreges, bag, leather handbag, black handbag, windbreaker, sunglasses, LFW, London Fashion Week, London, England, presentation, front row, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick pumps, pumps, slingback pumps, pointed toe pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, red soles, red sole heels, red sole pumps
Charli XCX attends the Moncler Genius fall 2023 presentation in London during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Accenting her long-sleeved outfit were black Prada Sport shield sunglasses and Courrèges’ black leather $790 Racer shoulder bag, giving the darkly sleek ensemble a futuristic effect.

Charli XCX, Moncler Genius, Courreges, bag, leather handbag, black handbag, windbreaker, sunglasses, LFW, London Fashion Week, London, England, presentation, front row, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick pumps, pumps, slingback pumps, pointed toe pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, red soles, red sole heels, red sole pumps
Charli XCX attends the Moncler Genius fall 2023 presentation in London during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, XCX finished her outfit with a set of slick Christian Louboutin pumps. Her black patent leather pair — the $895 Hot Chick style — featured a slingback version of the designer’s standard “Hot Chick” silhouette, with its scalloped pair’s rounded counters replaced by an angled heel cutout. Completing the glossy set were sharp triangular toes, as well as thin 4-inch stiletto heels. XCX’s  monochrome outfit, merging sophisticated and sporty aesthetics, also gained a pop of color from Louboutin’s signature bright red lacquered soles.

Charli XCX, Moncler Genius, Courreges, bag, leather handbag, black handbag, windbreaker, sunglasses, LFW, London Fashion Week, London, England, presentation, front row, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick pumps, pumps, slingback pumps, pointed toe pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, red soles, red sole heels, red sole pumps
A closer look at XCX’s Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick pumps, pumps, slingback pumps, pointed toe pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, red soles, red sole heels, red sole pumps
Christian Louboutin’s “Hot Chick” slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

PHOTOS: Discover XCX and more stars at Fashion Week in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad