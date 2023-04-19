Charli XCX Goes Backless in Sleek Black Dress & Sandals at Agent Provocateur’s AP Forever Launch Party

Dressed in all-black, Charli XCX attended Agent Provocateur’s AP Forever Launch Party with Gabbriette in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The event saw the “Vroom Vroom” songstress clad in a black halter style floor-length dress in a bodycon style featuring a slouchy cowl neckline followed by a fitted skirt.

Charli XCX attends Agent Provocateur AP Forever Launch Party with Gabbriette at Olivetta on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Agent Provocate

The garment was made out of a black fabric featuring a shiny satin finish. In addition to the draped bodice, Charli’s dress was also backless which gave the garment a daring element.

The “Used to Know Me” singer stepped out in a pair of black strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and thin stiletto heels that gave Charli a short but substantial boost. The shoes were dainty and constructed of black leather that matched the look of her dress, blending in. The shoe style is a go-to for many celebrities, including the British performer.

A closer look at Charli XCX’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Charli favors modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung and Agent Provocateur. For footwear, the pop star gravitates towards strappy sandals, vibrant heels and Nike sneakers.

Charli XCX attends Agent Provocateur AP Forever Launch Party with Gabbriette at Olivetta on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Agent Provocate

The hitmaker’s fashion choices are a reflection of her artistic vision, constantly evolving and pushing boundaries. She is known for her edgy and futuristic style and effortlessly uses bold colors, metallic fabrics, and avant-garde silhouettes to complete her outfits, with a nod to ’90s and early 2000s fashion. Her style is daring, rebellious, and influenced by both punk and pop culture.

