Charli XCX Goes Backless in Sleek Black Dress & Sandals at Agent Provocateur’s AP Forever Launch Party

Dressed in all-black, Charli XCX attended Agent Provocateur’s AP Forever Launch Party with Gabbriette in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The event saw the “Vroom Vroom” songstress clad in a black halter style floor-length dress in a bodycon style featuring a slouchy cowl neckline followed by a fitted skirt.
The garment was made out of a black fabric featuring a shiny satin finish. In addition to the draped bodice, Charli’s dress was also backless which gave the garment a daring element.
The “Used to Know Me” singer stepped out in a pair of black strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and thin stiletto heels that gave Charli a short but substantial boost. The shoes were dainty and constructed of black leather that matched the look of her dress, blending in. The shoe style is a go-to for many celebrities, including the British performer.
Charli favors modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung and Agent Provocateur. For footwear, the pop star gravitates towards strappy sandals, vibrant heels and Nike sneakers.
The hitmaker’s fashion choices are a reflection of her artistic vision, constantly evolving and pushing boundaries. She is known for her edgy and futuristic style and effortlessly uses bold colors, metallic fabrics, and avant-garde silhouettes to complete her outfits, with a nod to ’90s and early 2000s fashion. Her style is daring, rebellious, and influenced by both punk and pop culture.
