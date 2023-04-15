Charli D’Amelio Channels Boho Inspiration for Coachella 2023 in White Breezy Dress & Combat Boots With Landon Barker

Charli D’Amelio attended day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, California, alongside her boyfriend, Landon Barker.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

The TikTok star was outfitted in a breezy white maxi dress by Dolls Kill featuring a plunging neckline dotted with silver eyelet detailing. The skirt of D’Amelio’s dress stopped above her ankles and had an almost tattered bohemian quality.

As for shoes, D’Amelio stepped out in black combats boots fitted with platform soles that sent the social media star sky-high. The pair also featured a sleek matching black lace-up silhouette. The utilitarian footwear was constructed out of shiny black patent leather, hence the sheen.

A closer look at Charli D’Amelio’s shoes. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame.

D’Amelio is an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

