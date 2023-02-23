Charli D’Amelio Pops in Mary Jane Heels With Boyfriend Landon Barker at Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Charli D’Amelio brought romance to the front row for Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the show on Thursday, D’Amelio stepped out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Landon Barker. For the occasion, the TikTok star posed in a light gray minidress with a folded bodice. Layered beneath a white coat, her outfit was paired with a wrinkled light gray top-handle Prada handbag and the brand’s metal triangle logo charm earrings.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attend Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Barker complemented D’Amelio while viewing Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest designs, wearing a black suit sans-shirt. His outfit was finished with faintly worn Chelsea boots, as well as a single triangle drop earring — matching D’Amelio’s own — and a black leather Prada crossbody bag.

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio’s ensemble was finished with a set of white close-toed pumps. The “Dancing With the Stars” actress’ style featured smooth leather uppers with lightly rounded pointed toes, accentuated by thin black platform outsoles. A set of thick, slightly wedged black heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the pair with a chunky base, given a preppy spin with Mary Jane-esque front straps.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s pumps. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Similarly to the floral-topped heels seen on Prada’s runway, D’Amelio’s outfit complemented the brand’s show space this season, where an industrial metal-floored room was spaced by columns lined with white flowers — witnessed by an audience including Emma Roberts, Hunter Schafer, Naomi Ackie, Claire Foy, Olivia Cooke and Letitia Wright.

Models walk in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

