Chanel West Coast Soars in Denim Heels, Lace-Up Top & Miniskirt at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Chanel West Coast joined a slew of other guests at the Sunset Room Hollywood last night in Los Angeles for the launch party celebrating PrettyLittleThing’s new collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Kappa.

The “Ridiculousness” host slipped into a silky floral-print top featuring a white lace-up design down the front and a matching miniskirt. She accessorized with a gold necklace and coordinating bracelets, as well as a small white leather handbag finished off with gold hardware.

Chanel West Coast attends the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

As for shoes, the TV personality, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, gave herself a lift with a pair of sky-high platform sandals featuring an eye-catching denim design. The peep-toe style crafted in multiple shades of denim fastens at the ankle with an additional heel strap. The platform shoe’s block heel appeared to measure about 4 to 5 inches high.

Chanel West Coast wears multicolored denim sandals featuring a chunky platform and a block heel. CREDIT: Getty Images

The PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection takes inspiration from ’90s cool girl style, delivering designs that give vintage sportswear a “streetstyle twist.” Comprised of 31 pieces — it consists of utility cargo co-ords, classic branded tracksuits, varsity dresses and more, with a color palette of red, khaki green, yellow, white and stone. A specially designed PLT x Kappa logo is littered throughout.

In addition to PLT, the Italian sportswear label known for its unique “Omini” logo depicting two figures leaning against each other has collaborated with a slew of other brands, including Opening Ceremony, Palace, Faith Connexion and more.

The collection is available now on prettylittlething.com.

