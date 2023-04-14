Cecily Strong Suits Up in Olive Green Blazer & Pointed-Toe Pumps at ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere

Cecily Strong attended the “Schmigadoon!” season two premiere in Los Angeles yesterday.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member wore a sharp olive green suit comprised of a structured blazer with satin lapels worn overtop a matching structured and corseted satin green bodysuit. On bottom, the “Staten Island Summer” star wore high-waisted olive green trousers.

Cecily Strong attends Apple TV+ “Schmigadoon!” season 2 premiere on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On the accessories front, the comedian wore a shining silver gemstone-encrusted pin that pinned back her long dark hair which was worn in voluminous waves.

On her feet, Strong opted for a sharp pair of black pointed-toe pumps that gave her ensemble a striking but neutral base. The pair were constructed of black uppers and featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, dagger-like triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Cecily Strong’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pumps like Strong’s like pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Strong’s, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

Cecily Strong attends Apple TV+ “Schmigadoon!” season 2 premiere on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Schmigadoon!” is a parody of 1940s musicals that follows backpacking couple Melissa and Josh who get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople; they learn they can’t leave without finding true love, which they thought they already had. The second season of the hit show premiered on April 5 on Apple TV+.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved over the decades.