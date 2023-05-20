Cate Blanchett Exudes Elegance In Archival Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps & Caped Louis Vuitton Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Cate Blanchett repped Louis Vuitton on the red carpet on Friday at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Blanchett hit the Palais des Festivals in a sophisticated black and white gown for the “The Zone of Interest” premiere. The top half of the dress, black, featured strong tailored shoulders that formed a long black and white-lined cape down the back. The bottom half, white, was adorned with two sequined pockets on each side. Completing the look was a black belt with metallic silver hardware.

Cate Blanchett attends the “The Zone Of Interest” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

For accessories, the Australian actress kept it simple with a pair of silver stud earrings. On the makeup front, Blanchett donned rosy cheeks, subtle shadow, and a glossy nude-red lip. Her platinum blonde locks were swept in a dramatic side part.

In terms of footwear, the “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” star donned archival Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The exact style is the 2012 Satin Pump in black, which are at least 4 inches tall. You can find similar styles on Giuseppezanotti.com.

Whether on the red carpet or the streets, Blanchett is a fan of elegant minimalism. From eye-catching monochromatic ensembles, to cheerful pastel suits, the three-time Golden Globe winner knows how to make a fashion statement. Blanchett’s shoe wardrobe is made up of platform pumps, heeled boots, statement sandals and of course, loafers.

Blanchett wore another Louis Vuitton look earlier this week. At the “New Boy” photocall, Cate sported an embroidered blue and white striped set. To complete the look, the “Oceans 8” actress donned a boho-chic belt and black open-toed pumps. Blanchett also wore the French luxury label to the Oscars back in March.

Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

