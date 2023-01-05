Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Stiletto Boots & Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Bag at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022

Cate Blanchett brought classic flair to the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. The actress was presented at the occasion with the Best Actress award for her leading role in the psychological drama film “Tár,” where she portrays a German chief orchestra conductor in a scandal.

Blanchett arrived to Tao Downtown in Manhattan for the occasion on Wednesday night, wearing a jet-black outfit by Stella McCartney. Hailing from McCartney’s summer 2023 collection, the Oscar-winning actress‘ outfit featured a black double-breasted jacket and matching asymmetric skirt. The set was paired over a white collared blouse — also by McCartney — for a slick, suit-like effect.

Cate Blanchett attends the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at Tao Downtown in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Blanchett also sharply accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag — though hers hailed from the brand’s new collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, giving a black leather iteration a whimsical pop of color with a red, yellow, blue, green and white polka-dot print. The line will launch in Louis Vuitton boutiques and online this month; though prices are currently unknown, the Capucines style is already retailing for over $10,700 on resale websites including StockX.

When it came to footwear, Blanchett’s shoes of choice were a set of knee-high black boots. Adding a bohemian flair to her ensemble, the “Elizabeth” star’s style included leather uppers with tall shafts and pointed toes. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height completed her outfit with a slick finish.

A closer look at Blanchett’s boots. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards celebrated the year’s top films and performances. Held at Tao Downtown in New York City, the event honored numerous stars, including Cate Blanchett, Keke Palmer, Colin Farrell and Ke Huy Quan.

