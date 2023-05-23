Cardi B Burts With Color in Sculpted 7-Inch Heels & Emilio Pucci Catsuit at Her Whipshots Summer Party

Cardi B burst with color while celebrating the launch of a new flavor of her Whipshots in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday. The “Press” rapper’s new alcohol-infused whipped cream shots will officially be available to purchase on June 16.

Cardi showcased her vibrant style at the event, donning a hooded catsuit from Emilio Pucci’s spring 2023 collection. The Grammy Award-winning artist complemented her ensemble with oversized gold hoop earrings and a twisted body chain that wrapped tightly around her hips.

For glam, the “Hustlers” actress went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout. Most of Cardi’s hair was covered with her hood, but she let her dark blunt-cut bangs frame her face.

Giving her outfit a boost, Cardi slipped into a pair of Jenna II Platforms. The striking silhouette included a two-tone leather upper, adjustable ankle strap, cushion padded insoles and a 7-inch scooped-out plywood platform.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, she often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich. The entertainer has also expressed her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles.

