Cardi B Defies Gravity in Dramatic Heelless Shoes With Offset Ahead of the Met Gala 2023

Cardi B was seen arriving at her hotel in New York yesterday alongside her husband and fellow rapper Offset ahead of her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

Upon her arrival in the Big Apple, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was clad in a shiny black leather trench coat dress comprised of strong shoulders and a structural corseted waist. The skirt of the jacket and dress hybrid was flared and stopped just above her ankles in a maxi length.

As for accessories, the “Press” singer styled black sunnies and carried an oval-shaped clutch in metallic silver with spiked detailing. Cardi’s hair was worn slicked to one side and worn in a sophisticated ponytail.

Giving herself a sky-high boost, Cardi stepped out in gravity-defying heelless black platform boots by Chanel. The style was crafted of black patent leather uppers, hence the high-shine finish they possessed, and comprised of towering platform heels that offered her support in place of heels. The striking black pair also featured pointed toes.

Related Pregnant Stars at the Met Gala Over the Years, from Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams Kim Kardashian Drips in Chanel With Crop Top & Leather Pantaboots Ahead of the Met Gala 2023 Actress Caitlin Reilly Was 'Uninvited' From Met Gala By Kohl's After 'Dog-Fighting Ring Controversy'

When it comes to shoes, Cardi is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipped her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Check out Cardi B’s best shoe looks throughout the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.