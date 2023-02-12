×
Cardi B Shimmers in Iridescent Dress and Tom Ford Heels with Offset at Hall of Fame Super Bowl Party

By Aaron Royce
Cardi B made a shimmering statement ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl this evening.

On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted onstage with husband Offset at the Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass for their headlining concert at the Hall of Fame Party 2023. For the occasion in Chandler, Ariz., Cardi donned a two-toned Rick Owens gown altered into a minidress silhouette. The $1,406 Prong style featured a strapless silhouette with a folded cutout bodice, crafted from mint green fabric with an iridescent finish.

Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

The rapper finished her outfit by accessorizing the metallic piece with sparkling hoop earrings and a wide bejeweled caged cuff bracelet, as well as a cobalt blue manicure.

Cardi B and Offset perform at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

When it came to footwear, Cardi B continued her cool-toned color palette with a set of Tom Ford sandals. Her $1,450 Padlock style — a signature of Ford’s — featured metallic turquoise leather uppers with reptilian embossments across pointed-toe soles, thin toe and ankle straps. Punctuated by monochrome lock hardware, her style was finished with thin 4.13-inch stiletto heels for a soaring, gleaming height boost.

A closer look at Cardi B’s Tom Ford sandals.
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group
Tom Ford’s Padlock sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

