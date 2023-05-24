Cardi B Falls in 7-Inch Geometric Heels & Recovers Like a Pro

You can always count on Cardi B to serve a look even if it compromises comfort. The Grammy Award-winning rapper made yet another viral style statement while celebrating the launch of her new Whipshots flavor in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 22.

Cardi’s wardrobe gained much attention as it consisted of a multi-colored hooded catsuit from Emilio Pucci’s spring 2023 collection and a pair of sculpted Jenna II platforms. Her shoe choice was enough to get fans talking, causing everyone to wonder how she was able to host the event and actually walk in the heels.

Cardi’s heels were actually not a practical option, after a viral TikTok video showed her almost falling down while hosting her Whipshots Summer Cocktails event.

The short clip, sees the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker strutting to the bar and almost tumbling as she turns the corner. Cardi eventually jokes about the incident and laughs it off.

Cardi B attends the Whipshots Summer Cocktails launch party at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Starco Brands

Cardi’s Jenna II platforms feature a two-tone leather upper, adjustable ankle strap, cushion padded insoles and a 7-inch scooped-out plywood platform. The striking silhouette does not include an actual high heel at the back like most shoe styles, which means all of the weight from her foot sits at the front.

A closer look at Cardi B’s Jenna II Platforms at the Whipshots Summer Cocktails launch party on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Starco Brands

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, she often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich. The entertainer has also expressed her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles.

