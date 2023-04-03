Cardi B Soars in Bodycon Crop Top, Denim & 6-Inch Platform Heels

Cardi B revamped wardrobe basics — with sleek heels to boot — while at home this weekend.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed against a balcony in a sharp outfit. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless white bodycon crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with dark blue denim jeans.

Cardi B opted to accent the casual set with a pair of large black and green Loewe sunglasses, as well as two gleaming silver chain necklaces and round hoop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Money” singer finished her outfit with a soaring set of platform heels. Her glossy black patent leather style featured shiny peep-toe straps, complete with thick front soles and crossed ankle straps. Though the height-boosting set’s heels could not be seen, they likely totaled 6 inches in height based on their silhouette and Cardi B’s poses.

The moment followed the rapper’s viral arrival at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party, where she wore a vibrant red Robert Wun gown with a wrapped bodice and sheer mask.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipped her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

