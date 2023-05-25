Cara Delevingne Brings Plunging Silhouette to Parsons Benefit in Blue Balmain Power Suit & Flashy Metallic Mules

Cara Delevingne made a striking appearance in a glamorous Balmain look at the 2023 Parsons Benefit in New York City on Wednesday night.

Hitting the red carpet ahead of the ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street, the British model showed off a blue iridescent power suit from Balmain’s fall 2023 collection.

Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing attend the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty

The suit, comprised of a single-button blazer with a plunging portrait neckline and matching tapered trousers, debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March earlier this year.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress wore glitzy mules with the sleek ensemble, which also featured drama-enhancing gloves and an eye-catching embellished button at the waist. Also from Olivier Rousteing’s latest collection, the black pumps she slipped into boasted a slightly oversized silhouette, with an elongated toe, and were adorned with small, rectangular strips of shiny metal that created a flashy, mirror-like effect.

Cara Delevingne wears Balmain at the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

Delevingne joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour and Jodie Turner-Smith at the party to celebrate Olivier Rousteing, who was one of three honorees last night. Neiman Marcus’s Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Naomi Campbell were also honored.

According to their website, the Parsons Benefit is an “annual celebration of the inspirational and transformational role that fashion, design and the arts play in today’s world.” The event also raises funds for scholarship students.

A closer look at Cara Delevingne wearing silver metal and crystal-embellished pumps from Balmain’s Fall 2023 collection. CREDIT: Getty

