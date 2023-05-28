Candice Swaenpoel Goes Wild in Tiger-Print Bikini and Denim Lace-Up Heels for Tropic of C

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Candice Swanepoel brought a burst of wild style to the summer season with her latest swimwear campaign.

In a new campaign for her popular swimwear brand Tropic of C, Swaenpoel struck a pose for photographer Greg Swales in a boldly printed outfit. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled a matching pale tan bikini top and high-waisted side-tied bottoms, each covered in a jagged black tiger-striped print. The patterned set was part of Swaenpoel’s newest collection of two-piece swimsuits, separates, cover-ups and minidresses, which are now available on her brand’s website.

Swaenpoel’s outfit was smoothly finished with an oversized blue denim jacket, lined with silver snap-style buttons for an effortlessly nonchalant spin.

When it came to footwear, Swanepoel’s outfit was finished with a slick pair of Femme LA’s signature ankle-wrapped heels. Her $189 Luce Minimale style featured smooth blue denim uppers across triangular pointed-toe soles, topped with thin toe and wraparound ankle straps. The set was complete with soaring thin stiletto heels totaling 4.75-inches in height, bringing Swaenpoel a dynamic height boost that smoothly coordinated with her outfit’s bohemian cover-up.

Swanepoel’s footwear styles are often slick and bold. On the red carpet, the model often slips into metallic, printed and sparkly heeled sandals, platforms and pumps from a range of luxury brands, including Jimmy Choo, Femme LA and Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in ankle-wrapped stiletto sandals, though she’s been spotted in Dr. Martens sandals, Scarosso boots and Ugg mules as well.

