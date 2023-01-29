Camille Razat Laces into Boots and Oversized Blouse for Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Camille Razat was whimsically dressed for Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week.

On Friday, the “Emily in Paris” star arrived to the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing an oversized white blouse. The balloon-sleeved piece featured a tiered ruffled hem, as well as an untied neck sash. To give the dramatic piece added dimension, stylist Clement Lomellini tucked its front hem into a ruffled black miniskirt, creating a nonchalant high-low effect.

Camille Razat attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Razat further accessorized for the occasion with a black Patou-branded cap and cuff bracelet covered in shimmering gold beads. Adding a tonal pop of color to her outfit was Patou’s $1,250 Le Patou handbag, a curved style crafted from soft pink leather with gold metal hardware.

When it came to footwear, Razat paired her Patou outfit with a sleek pair of thigh-high boots. Her all-black style included almond-shaped toes with paneled leather uppers, complemented by thin laces cinched all the way up the leg. Completing the set were thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, giving Razat a walkable height boost for the fashionable occasion.

A closer look at Razat’s boots. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Camille Razat and friends attend Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Razat’s shoe style is often edgy and chic. On the red carpet, the “Rock’n Roll” actress can be spotted in a range of heeled boots, pumps and sandals in both embellished and neutral hues, hailing from luxury brands including Celine. Since rising to greater fame from “Emily in Paris,” Razat has been tapped as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Roger Vivier, L’Oreal Paris and Nodaleto. She’s also become a greater fashion fixture, attending runway shows for labels including Miu Miu, Fendi, Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani Privé and Lanvin.

