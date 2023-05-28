Camila Cabello Gets Sporty in Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Hoodie and Hoka Sneakers in NYC

Camila Cabello brought sporty style to New York City this weekend.

Cabello was spotted while leaving the gym in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, wearing a distinctly casual outfit. The Fifth Harmony alumni’s ensemble featured a pair of short black bike shorts, ideal for athletic activities. For a comfortable finish, the singer layered her athleisure with an oversized light beige hoodie from Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour; the $75 style featured black “Taylor Swift” lettering across its front, as well as a large multicolored graphic depicting Swift’s various musical “eras” on its back.

Camila Cabello leaves the gym in New York City on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer completed her outfit with thin silver metal hoop earrings and a trendy pair of deep brown-framed rectangular sunglasses. Her off-duty attire also featured a large black metal water bottle, as well as a black canvas tote bag from Schutz’s Broadway boutique in Manhattan.

Camila Cabello leaves the gym in New York City on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Cabello strapped into a pair of black sneakers to complete her outfit. Hailing from FNAA-winning brand Hoka, her lace-up style included rounded toes with lightly perforated mesh uppers for added breathability. The athletic set was finished with dark blue midsoles and molded white rubber outsoles for a sporty base, allowing them to smoothly transition from the gym to the sidewalk.

Camila Cabello leaves the gym in New York City on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Cabello regularly wears affordable shoes from a range of brands. The “Havana” singer can often be seen in Nike and Adidas sneakers, in addition to trendy slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. However, her wallet-friendly shoe style often incorporates brands like Topshop, Candie’s and UrbanOG as well. Outside of fashion, Cabello also serves as an ambassador for L’Oreal and has starred in campaigns for Guess, Candie’s and Skechers over the years.

