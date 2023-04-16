Camila Cabello Dons Acid-Washed Denim Jacket With Matching Pants at Neon Carnival 2023 During Coachella

Camila Cabello was cool and casual at the 12th annual Neon Carnival 2023. Presented by Levi’s, the highly-anticipated party lit up the desert in Therma, Calif., on Saturday during Coachella season.

The “Señorita” songstress went for a denim-on-denim look comprised of an oversized acid-washed jacket featuring lots of pockets and silver button detailing worn overtop a white lace cami.

Camila Cabello attended the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

On bottom, the hitmaker donned matching brown “mom” jeans also featuring ample pockets and silver hardware in a similarly relaxed and slouchy style.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in this instance, Cabello likely chose a pair of combat boots to complete her look.

The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace.

Neon Carnival is a famed party taking place during the Coachella Music Festival. The 12th annual outdoor dance party, created by Brent Bolthouse, will be held at the Desert International Horse Park in partnership with Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio, Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades, Path Water and Ghost Energy. The event will feature music by DJ Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge.

