Actress Caitlin Reilly Was ‘Uninvited’ From Met Gala By Kohl’s After ‘Dog-Fighting Ring Controversy’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Caitlin-reilly
Actress Caitlin Reilly, daughter of the late John Reilly, has been “uninvited” from the 2023 Met Gala.

Reilly revealed the news on Instagram Stories on Sunday, following a “request” from Kohl’s that she not attend the event. The notice came from the brand discovering the TikTok influencer and “Hacks” actress ran a dog-fighting ring as a college student.

Caitlin Reilly, Met Gala, Met Gala 2023, celebrities, invitations, uninvited, Kohl's, scandals
Caitlin Reilly attends Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event at Mes Amis in Los Angeles on March 08, 2023.
CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

“Hey, it’s me. Unfortunately, I have to come on here and address a couple rumors,” Reilly jokingly began her apology. “I was going to be going to the Met Gala tomorrow with Kohl’s, and I was really excited, and I spent the last six months collaborating on this gown with Kohl’s. But Kohl’s recently found out that I used to run a dog-fitting ring in college, and that’s frowned upon. And so, I will be stepping down as the Kohl’s Met Gala ambassador, and I am very sorry for everyone I’ve disappointed. Thank you.”

Reilly continued her speech in a second Story video while at home, revealing her original dress was made in collaboration with the retailer’s interior design team.

“I’m going to be really honest — I am upset. I was so excited to go to the Met. I was so excited to collaborate with Kohl’s. I love Kohl’s, I’ve loved Kohl’s ever since I was a child. We are a Kohl’s household,” Reilly said. “We just had this beautiful idea, just shoulders, just shoulders, and wanted to develop the look around that. And once they found out that I did organize dog-fighting rings in college, I had to step down. You know, I was 19 years old, I was just trying to pay for classes — what else was I going to do? So, yeah — I’m just really disappointed.”

Caitlin Reilly, Met Gala, Met Gala 2023, celebrities, invitations, uninvited, Kohl's, scandals
Hannah Reilly films an apology video on Instagram Stories on April 30, 2023.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Caitlin Reilly/Instagram

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

