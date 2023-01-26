BTS’ Suga Pairs Dusted Chocolate Suit With Lace-Up Loafers at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Suga of BTS made a sweetly tonal entrance at Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” fashion show this week.

While arriving to the show at a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, Suga was part of a front row that included Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach.

For the occasion, he wore a light brown Valentino suit mimicking the hue of dusted chocolate, featuring a sharply lapeled blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. A pale brown shirt with a hanging collar tie completed his outfit, which also gained an edge from a golden Rockstud-shaped necklace.

Suga of BTS attends Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

When it came to footwear, Suga slipped on a pair of complementary leather loafers, also by Valentino. His glossy light brown set featured smooth uppers with rounded toes, thick rubber soles and lightly squared heels. Thin laces and upper stitching added a traditional finish to the brogue style, which smoothly matched his shirt to create a two-toned outfit.

A closer look at Suga’s shoes. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.