BTS’ Suga Pairs Dusted Chocolate Suit With Lace-Up Loafers at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Suga of BTS made a sweetly tonal entrance at Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” fashion show this week.
While arriving to the show at a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, Suga was part of a front row that included Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach.
For the occasion, he wore a light brown Valentino suit mimicking the hue of dusted chocolate, featuring a sharply lapeled blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. A pale brown shirt with a hanging collar tie completed his outfit, which also gained an edge from a golden Rockstud-shaped necklace.
When it came to footwear, Suga slipped on a pair of complementary leather loafers, also by Valentino. His glossy light brown set featured smooth uppers with rounded toes, thick rubber soles and lightly squared heels. Thin laces and upper stitching added a traditional finish to the brogue style, which smoothly matched his shirt to create a two-toned outfit.
This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.
