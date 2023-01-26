×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

BTS’ Suga Pairs Dusted Chocolate Suit With Lace-Up Loafers at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
suga-valentino
December 2021
November 2021
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 20 Images

Suga of BTS made a sweetly tonal entrance at Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” fashion show this week.

While arriving to the show at a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, Suga was part of a front row that included Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach.

For the occasion, he wore a light brown Valentino suit mimicking the hue of dusted chocolate, featuring a sharply lapeled blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. A pale brown shirt with a hanging collar tie completed his outfit, which also gained an edge from a golden Rockstud-shaped necklace.

Suga, BTS, Valentino, suit, brown suit, tan suit, tan loafers, leather loafers, lace up loafers, brogues, Haute Couture Week, haute couture, fashion show, fashion, runway show, front row, Paris
Suga of BTS attends Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

When it came to footwear, Suga slipped on a pair of complementary leather loafers, also by Valentino. His glossy light brown set featured smooth uppers with rounded toes, thick rubber soles and lightly squared heels. Thin laces and upper stitching added a traditional finish to the brogue style, which smoothly matched his shirt to create a two-toned outfit.

Suga, BTS, Valentino, suit, brown suit, tan suit, tan loafers, leather loafers, lace up loafers, brogues, Haute Couture Week, haute couture, fashion show, fashion, runway show, front row, Paris
A closer look at Suga’s shoes.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain
Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more front-row stars at Haute Couture Week in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad