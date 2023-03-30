Brooke Shields Means Business in Colorful Blazer & Pink Pumps at ‘Pretty Baby’ Premiere

Brooke Shields attended the New York premiere of her new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” last night.
For the star-studded event, Shields took center stage in a colorful top and coordinating bottoms. Shields’ top was comprised of long sleeves with a black blazer-like look that transitioned into a floor-length cape. The top was striped with bright pink, purple and red for a whimsical twist. On bottom, the model wore plain black slacks.
On the accessories front, the “Pretty Baby” star wore silver and diamond-encrusted jewelry that included a teardrop necklace and stacked bracelets. Complementing Shields’ heigh-shine jewelry, the actress carried a bedazzled clutch in black with her name featured on the front in silver crystals. Keeping it simple, Shields wore her hair in the middle part.
On her feet, Shields opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of hot pink pointed-toe pumps that matched the hues already present within her outfit. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Shields included.
Shields often opts for sharp footwear on and off the red carpet. For special occasions, the supermodel can be seen in neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.
“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is a documentary about the actor and model Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. The documentary was initially released in January and is now available to stream on Hulu.
