Brooke Shields Talks ‘Pretty Baby’ Documentary in Neon Green Dress & Prada Slingbacks on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Brooke Shields sat down for an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in an episode that will air today on NBC. Shields is currently promoting her Hulu documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which premiered on Monday.

For her talk show appearance, Shields wore a mock neck bright green sleeveless bodycon dress in a midi length, the hem trimmed with matching green faux-feathers.

Brooke Shields on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

On the accessories front, Shields wore dainty gold and silver jewelry fastened with what appeared to be emerald gemstones and encrusted with diamonds. As for her hair, the supermodel wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle worn in cascading voluminous curls.

On her feet, Shields opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of striking Prada slingback pumps, inspired by the French brand’s archives of the ’90s, in a sage green hue that matched the colors already present within her outfit. The brushed leather pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. Atop each toe sat Prada’s recognizable triangular logo.

Prada brushed leather slingback pumps. CREDIT: Prada

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on and off the red carpet. For special occasions, the supermodel can be seen in neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

Brooke Shields on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is a documentary about the actor and model Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. The documentary was initially released in January and is now available to stream on Hulu.

