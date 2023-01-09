Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of wide-leg “Icon” jeans, as well as a $195 collared “shacket” (shirt jacket).

The personal trainer’s casual ensemble was complete with a white T-shirt and gold chain-strapped crossbody handbag. Sterling was also dressed to cheer on the Chiefs, wearing a red ruffled top and pants with red and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Brittany and Sterling Mahomes celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning game on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Brittany zipped into a pair of combat boots from Prada. Her $1,690 Monolith style featured rounded toes and lace-up shafts crafted from monochrome white leather and nylon. A small detachable Prada-branded pouch, as well as thick 2.25-inch rubber lug soles, completed the set with a utilitarian finish. The style provided a light-hearted approach to outdoor dressing, giving Brittany’s outfit a contemporary finish as opposed to a grungier one seen in similar pairs in darker tones.

Prada’s Monolith lug-sole boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Where shoes are concerned, Brittany often opts for neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or supporting Patrick at Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from Air Jordan sneakers to embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. For more formal occasions, she can also be seen in metallic and jewel-toned stiletto and block-heeled sandals.

