Brittany Cartwright Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in Corset Top & Dior Slingbacks on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” which aired yesterday on Bravo. The couple shared a look behind-the-scenes look at their time on “Vanderpump Rules” and played a game of “Can You Defend Him.”

Cartwright opted for neutrals, taking to the talk show in an off-the-shoulder corset top in brown with flecks of tan. The top was boned, giving it a structured appearance, worn with matching satin high-waisted cargo pants in a baggy style.

On the accessories front, the reality star styled chunky gold rings, bracelets and dainty chain necklaces, effortlessly adding a touch of bling to her ensemble. As for her hair, Cartwright gathered her lengthy tresses up into a slicked-back ponytail that sat high atop her head.

When it came to footwear, Cartwright finished her outfit with a set of black Dior slingback pumps. The $990 style, a favorite among celebrities, featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented with matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The style was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering.

“Vanderpump Rules” follows former “Real Housewives” star Lisa Vanderpump as she balances her motherly instinct with her shrewd business sense to maintain control over her restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant) and the wild group of employees who work there. Drama seems to be part of the job for the employees at SUR, who tend to date — and, in most cases, subsequently break up with — their fellow co-workers. The reality show is on its 10th season and is available to stream on Bravo.

