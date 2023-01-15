Britney Spears Dances on Instagram in Neon-Trimmed Minidress and White Wedge Boots

Britney Spears took her dance moves to new heights this weekend — with sleek heels to match.

In a new Instagram Reel on Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced and twirled in a bold white minidress. Her strapless style included a curved neckline, as well as light neon yellow piping across its front to create the illusion of a corseted silhouette. Spears accentuated her dancing outfit with a thin gold pendant necklace, as well as a matching rounded bracelet.

When it came to shoes, Spears opted to slip on a set of tall white boots. Her style appeared to include knee-high leather uppers, given added dimension with sharp pointed toes and a slouchy shaft texture. Completing the set were wedge heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Spears a supportive height boost while busting a move.

However, this wasn’t the singer’s only bold outfit in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Spears similarly danced in another Reel, wearing a Coca-Cola-printed tube top and miniskirt with the same slouchy boots.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

