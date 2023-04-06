Britney Spears Beats the Heat in Green Bodycon Dress & Platforms

Britney Spears posed for a quick video posted to her Instagram yesterday.

Set to Matt Hartke’s “London’s Song,” the short clip saw the “Toxic” songstress standing before a pink and black graffiti wall along with the caption, “I was hot in my car… saw some pink graffiti and played!!!” Spears twirled and lay against the wall before walking off-screen.

Spears wore a bright green dress with a singular thick shoulder strap, keeping the garment in place. The bold dress was bodycon and mid-length. Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique.

Adding height to her look, Spears sported brown satin platform sandal heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, peep-toes, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 4 to 5 inches in height.

Related Tia Mowry Embraces 'No-Pants' Trend in Casual Style With Denim Shirt & Converse Sneakers Dua Lipa Models for YSL Beauty in Lux Leather Trousers, Bra Top & Black Pumps in Morocco Exclusive: Rosie Perez Shares the Importance of Representation and Power Dressing at Variety's Power of Women 2023

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform heels, in all shapes, colors and sizes, are a must-have in many celebrities’ closets, Spears’ included.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Related:

Best Platform Shoes

Best Platform Sandals

Best Cute Summer Sandals

PHOTOS: Check out some of Britney Spears’ best 90s and 2000s street style moments.