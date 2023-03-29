Britney Spears Slips on ‘Ugly Sandals’ on a Plane With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears brought relaxed style onboard her latest flight with husband Sam Asghari.

In a new Instagram Reel on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a clip with Asghari on a private plane, posing in several compiled clips. Her outfit for the occasion featured a pair of white short shorts, paired with a light pink blouse with flounced trim and a dark green floral print. A thin bracelet and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses smoothly finished Spears’ ensemble.

Asghari was also casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a green T-shirt and long shorts with a brown sweater tied around his shoulders — as well as aviator sunglasses, similarly matching Spears.

When it came to shoes, Spears opted to slip on a pair of “ugly sandals.” “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Spears chose brown leather Birkenstock sandals to complete her look. Though her footwear couldn’t be fully seen, it did include the brand’s signature two-strapped sandals with rounded toes, ridged soles and wide buckles — appearing to encompass a version of its Arizona style.

The pair added a smooth ease to Spears’ attire, reminiscent of the gray suede Birkenstock sandals she wore while receiving a tattoo on vacation in Maui in January.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

